Take a look at the traffic plan for the Karachi Literature Festival 2019

Residents of Karachi’s Lalazar can tell you that every year they are faced with a lot of traffic problems when the Karachi Literature Festival comes to town. That’s why the traffic police have issued a traffic plan for this year’s event.

Alternative traffic routes have been announced for the 10th Karachi Literature Festival on March 1, 2, and 3 at the Beach Luxury Hotel.

The traffic police have given instructions to follow a one-way direction with a route map and parking plan. The route is:

Entry onto Beach Hotel Road from MT Khan Road

From the hotel premises and onward to the New Jubilee Office

Exit back out on Bahria 1 Road – either left onto MT Khan Road or right onto Beach Hotel Road again

They have requested Lalazar residents and offices to follow the route during the three-day event.

Traffic police personnel will be deployed on Beach Hotel Road and other intersections to ensure the implementation of the plan.

The KLF is being held for the first time without its founder Ameena Sayyid. Its advisory board comprises distinguished writers, poets and literary figures including Muneeza Shamsie, Bina Shah, Iftikhar Arif, Ahmed Shah, Mujahid Barelvi, Salman Tarik Kureshi, and Michael Houlgate.

