Take a look at the lavish invitation for Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s wedding

The Ambanis, who ended 2018 on a high note with the wedding of their daughter Isha Ambani to Anand Piramal, are all set for another lavish wedding this year.

Akash Ambani, the son of Reliance Industries Chairperson Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani, and Shloka Mehta, daughter of Russell and Mona Mehta, will be getting married on March 10. They have sent out their official wedding card too.

On Monday, Nita and Mukesh Ambani were photographed visiting Mumbai's Siddhivinayak temple to offer prayers and present the first wedding invitation card.

A handwritten note by the Ambanis is on first page of the wedding card. The note reads, “With prayers to Lord Krishna, with blessings of our parents, and with immense joy and happiness, we invite you to the marriage of our beloved son Akash with his soulmate Shloka.”

Akash and Shloka, who have been friends since childhood, got engaged last June. Their wedding is expected to be similar to the star-studded festivities of Isha and Anand. Shloka is the youngest daughter of diamantaire Russell Mehta.

It was earlier reported that Akash was leaving for his bachelor party with his friends on February 23. The event will have 500 guests and Bollywood stars like Ranbir Kapoor, who is a close friend of Akash, and Karan Johar, another close friend of the family, will join Akash at his stag party in Switzerland.

Meanwhile, the wedding will be held at the Jio World Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai. While guests will be staying at the Trident hotel in Mumbai, they will be transported to the wedding venue at 3:30pm on an auspicious day for the Mangal Baaraat ceremony. The wedding is expected to commence at 7:30pm on March 10 and the wedding reception will be on March 11.

