Stephen Chow’s Kung Fu Hustle 2 is coming to our screens soon

For all the Kung Fu Hustle fans, it time to practice your horse stance.

The follow-up to Stephen Chow’s epic martial arts action-comedy flick Kung Fu Hustle is finally happening.

Writer and director Chow surprised fans on Wednesday with news that he is working on a sequel to his 2004 comedy film.

Chow explained that the Kung Fu Hustle followup will not be a direct sequel, but rather a film that takes place during the modern day in the same continuity as the original film.

During an interview to promote his new movie The New King of Comedy, after confirming the sequel, Chow was asked if he is willing to do a cameo role in the sequel since he has unofficially retired from acting 11 years ago.

“I can’t fight that well anymore,” said Chow. But he revealed that he may consider playing someone who gets beat up in the movie.

Rumours of a Kung Fu Hustle sequel have been swirling since as far back as 2005, with Chow even saying at the time that he would start filming either later that year or in early 2006. But the sequel never materialized, and at one point it was reported that Chow had put the project “on hold” until October 2017, when a representative for Chow told media outlets that news of a sequel was false.

No cast members or release date have been confirmed so far but we’re sure everyone is rooting for the Landlady to somehow make an appearance.

