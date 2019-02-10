Sonam Kapoor’s Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga could be added to the Oscars library

February 10, 2019

Sonam Kapoor’s latest release, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, being considered by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) to be included in the Oscars library.

She said on Saturday that she is “overwhelmed” by the news.

The film revolves around a same-sex relationship and shows the struggles of finding acceptance in family and society.

AMPAS has requested the makers of the film for a copy of the film’s screenplay for its permanent Core Collection.

Sonam said Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga is a special film for her.

“It is my first movie with my father and also because it has a strong message that deserves to be told. I’m really happy that it was selected to be part of the Oscar library and I’m overwhelmed by the kind of love audiences have showered on the film,” Sonam said in a statement.

The movie also features Anil Kapoor, Juhi Chawla and Rajkummar Rao and has earned around INR200 million at the box office.

