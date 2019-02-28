Sonam Kapoor gets trolled for sharing plagiarised India-Pakistan peace post

Indian actor Sonam Kapoor is all for peace between India and Pakistan.

She shared a post on the matter on Instagram and soon started receiving backlash from Twitterati. The post was plagiarised, India Today reported.

It was originally posted by a satirical Facebook page – Humans of Hindutva.

The article in India Today says that the plagiarised post also got her trending on Twitter in India Thursday afternoon.

The writers of the original post responded to Sonam in a light-hearted and sarcastic Facebook post saying they “forgave” her.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.