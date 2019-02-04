Sonali Bendre pens an inspiring note for people battling cancer on World Cancer Day

Bollywood actor Sonali Bendre, one of most vocal cancer survivors in India today, took to Instagram to post a powerful message on battling the disease with caution, awareness and wisdom on World Cancer Day.

She began her post by saying that because cancer is such a dreaded word, it is important to designate a day for it to help people deal with this disease.

“World Cancer Day… who would have thought it would become such a thing but it has! And just the mere mention of the C word brings dread in the hearts of anyone who hears it. We fear it so much that we’d rather not talk about it which is why it’s important to have a day where we pull out the band aid and help us deal with this disease. I was scared too, but soon realised that burying my head in the sand was not the way to deal with this,” she wrote.

“And so, with the little experience I have had, I urge you all to take the time to understand it. There’s more to cancer than being emotional or weak or even being called a fighter or a survivor. It requires you to study it, find out what works for you and to be diligent about your treatment.

“It requires days of strongly believing in oneself, of knowing that tomorrow will be better than today. It is not a fight against negative thoughts. It’s taking a stand to not give in, no matter what. Most importantly, it is about living every day, and not just surviving. Just taking it #OneDayAtATime makes it easier to #SwitchOnTheSunshine. #WorldCancerDay,” added Bendre.

Bendre recently returned to work after a long break and she called it a ‘surreal feeling’.

Several other popular faces have also been candid about their struggle with cancer. In the process, they have not only given us life lessons about how to emerge as winners in the face of adversity but also rediscovered their reserves of strength in the process.

While there have been some like actors Manisha Koirala and Lisa Ray, who have admitted how this experience made them more grateful about life, others including Irrfan Khan, Rakesh Roshan and Tahira Kashyap have used social media to tell their story.

