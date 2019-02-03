Sidharth Malhotra opens up about his breakup with Alia Bhatt

February 3, 2019

Actor Sidharth Malhotra isn’t bitter about his breakup with starlet Alia Bhatt.

He opened up about the breakup on Koffee with Karan and said their relationship is civil.

He says he hasn’t met Alia since the breakup but recognises the history that they have together. “We haven’t met after it. Our relationship is civil… I don’t think it’s bitter. It’s been a while. I have known her for much longer even before we dated. I gave my first ever shot with her in Student of the Year so there is so much history,” he said, according to Pinkvilla.

Related: Alia Bhatt fell in love with Ranbir Kapoor when she was just 11 years old

“There is a reason why two people decide not to be together. There were lots of ups and downs. When you take yourself from a situation, you look at all the happy and good memories,” Malhotra continued.

The duo made their Bollywood debut in Karan Johar’s Student of the Year, which also starred Varun Dhawan. The actors appeared opposite each other for the second time in Kapoor & Sons. They started dating in 2016 but broke up a year later.

He has since been linked up with Jacqueline Fernandez and more recently, Kiara Advani. Bhatt is now dating Ranbir Kapoor.

