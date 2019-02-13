Shraddha Kapoor roped in for Baaghi 3

Guess who is all set to share screen space with Tiger Shroff in Baaghi 3?

It is none other than Shraddha Kapoor. Yes, you read that right. Baaghi 3 producer Sajid Nadiadwala announced Kapoor’s association with the project.

IT’S OFFICIAL… Sajid Nadiadwala signs Shraddha Kapoor for #Baaghi3… Stars Tiger Shroff… Directed by Ahmed Khan. pic.twitter.com/QL8oPmul2W — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 12, 2019

He said in a statement, “The entire team of Baaghi is very happy to have Shraddha Kapoor back. Tiger and Shraddha’s pair was extremely loved in Baaghi and I am sure that fans of the franchise will be as excited as we are to have them together.”

Kapoor was a part of the first installment of the Baaghi film, while the second installment starred Tiger’s rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani as the female lead. Both Baaghi and Baaghi 2 emerged as hits at the box office.

Nadiadwala also cleared that he was baffled at the reports of Indian actor Sara Ali Khan having turned down the movie as she was never approached for it. Ahmed, the director, had met Sara only once, months before the release of her film Kedarnath, he said.

On the work front, Kapoor is busy with the shooting of Remo D’Souza’s dance film Street Dancer, co-starring Varun Dhawan. Kapoor’s line-up of films includes Prabhas’ Saaho, Chhichhore, co-starring Sushant Singh Rajput and the Saina Nehwal biopic.

