Sherdil to be the third Pakistani film to be released ahead of Pakistan Day

February 23, 2019

Photo: Screengrab

After the launch of the trailers of Laal Kabootar and Project Ghazi, Pakistanis have another locally made film to look forward to. 

The first ever teaser of the Mikaal Zulfiqar and Armeena Rana Khan film Sherdil is finally out.

The teaser takes us back to the India-Pakistan war of 1965. The film revolves around Mikaal, who is playing the character of a Pakistani fighter pilot. The minute-and-half-long video highlights his life at the PAF training academy and how he learns the importance of duty, honour and love for one’s country along the way.

Related: Project Ghazi all set to release in March

Sherdil also stars Armeena, Sabeeka Imam and Hassan Niazi, although there wasn’t much more than a glimpse of the other stars in the teaser.

The film is being directed by Janaan and Parchi director Azfar Jafri. This will be the third film to release on March 22, along with Laal Kabootar and Project Ghazi.

