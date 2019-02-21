Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy nominated for another international award

Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy’s documentary Student Athlete has been nominated for the NAMIC Vision Awards 2019.

NAMIC has been supporting programmes based on multi-cultural issues and empowers organisations that highlight the lives of people of colour.

The documentary reveals the exploitative nature of sports colleges through the eyes of four young men at different stages of their careers. It shows how institutions such as the NCAA and NFL generate billions of dollars every year, and provide no compensation to the students. It was co-directed by Trish Dalton.

Chinoy is an activist and a filmmaker, and has won two Oscar awards, six Emmy awards and a Lux style award. In 2012, she was also presented the Hilal-e-Imtiaz award, which is the second highest civilian award in Pakistan.

