Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar to visit Karachi for Kaifi Azmi festival

Bollywood actors Shabana Azmi and her husband Javed Akhtar will visit Karachi next month to attend a conference on poet Kaifi Azmi, according to the Indian media.

Kaifi Azmi is the father of Shabana Azmi.

The Karachi Arts Council has invited veteran actors for the conference. Many celebrated poets and famous personalities from Pakistan and across the border have been invited for the event.

“We have invited Kaifi Azmi’s daughter Shabana Azmi and her husband Javed Akhtar for the event besides some other notable cultural personalities from India,” an employee of the council said on Tuesday.

The Indian Express has confirmed that the pair will attend the conference.

The event will be held from February 23 to February 24.

