Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar to visit Karachi for Kaifi Azmi festival

February 6, 2019

Shabana Azmi

Bollywood actors Shabana Azmi and her husband Javed Akhtar will visit Karachi next month to attend a conference on poet Kaifi Azmi, according to the Indian media. 

Kaifi Azmi is the father of Shabana Azmi.

Related: Faiz Festival kicks off with the melodious voice of Shabana Azmi

The Karachi Arts Council has invited veteran actors for the conference. Many celebrated poets and famous personalities from Pakistan and across the border have been invited for the event.

“We have invited Kaifi Azmi’s daughter Shabana Azmi and her husband Javed Akhtar for the event besides some other notable cultural personalities from India,” an employee of the council said on Tuesday.

The Indian Express has confirmed that the pair will attend the conference.

Related: Karachi festival promises food, music and fun

The event will be held from February 23 to February 24.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
 
 

Tags:


 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas host their final star-studded reception in Mumbai

December 21, 2018 1:54 pm

11th International Urdu Conference begins in Karachi

November 22, 2018 3:31 pm

Poet, author and feminist icon Fahmida Riaz passes away

November 22, 2018 9:32 am

Faiz Festival kicks off with the melodious voice of Shabana Azmi

November 17, 2018 12:42 pm

Watch: We come bearing love and friendship, says Shabana Azmi

November 16, 2018 3:03 pm

Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar arrive in Lahore to attend Faiz festival

November 16, 2018 12:03 am

 
 
 
 
 

Must watch

 

Opinion

Mahim Maher
Ali Arqam
Abdul Moiz Jaferii
 

Most read

 

In the news

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.