Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar cancel their visit to Karachi for the Kaifi Azmi festival

February 15, 2019

Shabana Azmi

Bollywood lyricist-screenwriter Javed Akhtar and his wife and actress Shabana Azmi have turned down an invitation to appear for a programme on poet Kaifi Azmi in Pakistan after the Pulwama attack in Indian-Administered Kashmir.

The invitation was extended by the Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi. “Karachi Arts Council had invited Shabana and I for a two-day literature conference about Kaifi Azmi and his poetry. We have cancelled that,” he tweeted.

Earlier this month, it was confirmed by Indian media that Azmi and Akhtar would visit Karachi to attend a conference on poet Kaifi Azmi. Kaifi Azmi is her father.

Related:  Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar to visit Karachi for Kaifi Azmi festival

Many celebrated poets and famous personalities from Pakistan and across the border have been invited for the event, which will be held from February 23 to February 24.

