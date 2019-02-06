Sara Ali Khan rejects Baaghi 3 because she wasn’t getting enough screen time

February 6, 2019

Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara, who stepped into Bollywood last year with two releases, Kedarnath and Simmba, seems to have learned from her mistakes and rejected a role in the Tiger Shroff-starrer Baaghi 3.

Kedarnath and Simmba both soared at the box office and Sara was lauded for her confidence and charisma. However, while she had a lot of screen time in Kedarnath, she was overshadowed by Ranveer Singh in Simmba.

She had less than 15 minutes of screen time in Simmba.

It looks like Sara doesn’t want to repeat the same mistake and has refused the offer for Baaghi 3.

For a long time, there were reports that Sara was offered a role in Baaghi 3, directed by Ahmed Khan, to star opposite Shroff. However, it recently came to light that she has rejected the offer.

Baaghi and Baaghi 2 were massive successes at the box office, with Shraddha Kapoor and Disha Patani in pivotal roles.

Sara is instead keen to be a part of the Abhinav Bindra biopic, which stars Harshvardhan Kapoor.

