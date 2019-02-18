Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter all set to make her Bollywood debut

February 18, 2019

Another Kapoor is set to dip toes in Bollywood! Shanaya Kapoor, the daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor and designer Maheep Kapoor, is all set to make her debut in Bollywood.

But the star kid will not be stepping in as the lead actress. Instead, she has taken up the role of assistant director for an upcoming project.

Shanaya’s parents announced via Instagram posts that she will work as an assistant director for an upcoming film.

“All the best Shanaya #newbeginnings #newjourney,” Sanjay’s wife wrote in an Instagram post, which shows the father-daughter duo posing together.

Several of Shanaya’s cousins, such as Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, and Sonam Kapoor, are already actors, as is her uncle, Anil Kapoor.

Both Sonam and Arjun Kapoor starting their careers by assisting popular directors. Sonam assisted Sanjay Leela Bhansali on Black, while Arjun assisted Nikhil Advani on Kal Ho Naa Ho.

