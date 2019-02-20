Salman Khan was not the first choice for Karan Arjun

Karan Arjun is one of the most famous Bollywood movie.

It starred Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan in the lead roles. It’s dialogues such as ‘Mere Karan Arjun Aayenge’ have become iconic.

It is being reported that Salman Khan was not director Rakesh Roshan’s first choice to play the role of Karan.

According to BollywoodLife, the film-maker wanted to cast Ajay Devgn. He was keen to play the role but he couldn’t because of certain differences.

The movie was nominated for 10 Filmfare Awards and won the award for Best Action and Best Editing.

