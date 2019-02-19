Salman Khan to recreate ’90s hit ‘O O Jaane Jaana’ with Katrina Kaif

Bollywood star Salman Khan will recreate his popular song ‘O O Jaane Jaana’ from the film Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya for the Bollywood debut of Katrina Kaif’s sister, Isabelle Kaif.

The song will be revamped for Time To Dance, which stars Sooraj Pancholi and Isabelle Kaif in lead roles. The movie will feature two versions of the song.

One rendition of the song will be used as an introductory song for Pancholi. The other will be a promotional track which will feature Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif along with the two lead stars.

“It’s a modern-day rendition of the original track and will be shot on lavishly-mounted sets. Salman and Katrina’s presence is restricted to the promotional song, the two will not be a part of the film,” reported Filmfare.

The reprised version will be sung by Kamaal Khan, who also sung the original one.

Time to Dance will feature Isabelle as a ballroom dance and Sooraj Pancholi as a street dancer. The film will hit the theatres on November 29.

