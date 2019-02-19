Salman Khan to recreate ’90s hit ‘O O Jaane Jaana’ with Katrina Kaif

February 19, 2019

Photo: Pyar Kiya Toh Darna Kiya

Bollywood star Salman Khan will recreate his popular song ‘O O Jaane Jaana’ from the film Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya for the Bollywood debut of Katrina Kaif’s sister, Isabelle Kaif.

The song will be revamped for Time To Dance, which stars Sooraj Pancholi and Isabelle Kaif in lead roles. The movie will feature two versions of the song.

One rendition of the song will be used as an introductory song for Pancholi. The other will be a promotional track which will feature Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif along with the two lead stars.

Related: T-Series drops Pakistani singers’ songs from its YouTube channel after Pulwama attack

“It’s a modern-day rendition of the original track and will be shot on lavishly-mounted sets. Salman and Katrina’s presence is restricted to the promotional song, the two will not be a part of the film,” reported Filmfare.

The reprised version will be sung by Kamaal Khan, who also sung the original one.

Time to Dance will feature Isabelle as a ballroom dance and Sooraj Pancholi as a street dancer. The film will hit the theatres on November 29.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
 
 

Tags:


 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

Aamir Khan says he would love to see Ranveer Singh and Varun Dhawan in Andaz Apna Apna reboot

February 8, 2019 6:33 pm

Has Salman Khan decided to become a detective?

February 7, 2019 11:29 pm

Aamir Khan wants Katrina to sing Umrao Jaan’s song if she loses a game of chess

January 29, 2019 8:46 pm

Confirmed: Prabhu Deva is directing Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3

January 28, 2019 6:26 pm

The action packed teaser for Salman Khan’s movie Bharat has been revealed

January 25, 2019 1:48 pm

Katrina Kaif wants to try her luck in India’s cricket team

January 22, 2019 10:10 pm

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.