Rekha Bhardwaj and Harshdeep Kaur will not be attending Shaan-e-Pakistan event in Lahore

Indian singers Rekha Bhardwaj and Harshdeep Kaur will not attend the Shaan-e-Pakistan 2019 gala in March.

The decision came days after Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi cancelled their upcoming visit to Karachi for Kaifi Azmi festival because of the Pulwama attack.

“I have cancelled our show to Pakistan immediately after the Pulwama attack,” Rekha, who was due to travel with her team, told IANS.

Harshdeep, who has sung melodious numbers like Heer and Dilbaro, has also confirmed that she will also not be a part of the event too.

The artistes were supposed to attend the music event from March 21 to March 22.

The February 14 terror attack has had a direct impact on cultural ties between India and Pakistan. Bollywood film Total Dhamaal will also not release in Pakistan.

Filmmaker’s Vishal Bhardwaj visit to Pakistan has also been cancelled. He was planning travel to Pakistan for research on the Netflix series Midnight’s Children, based on Salman Rushdie’s novel.

Shaan-e-Pakistan is a platform to promote fashion, music, art and culture not just in Pakistan but also in India. The event is to promote peace and love through art and culture.

