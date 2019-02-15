Ranveer Singh’s Gully Boy leaks online a day after its release

February 15, 2019

It has barely been a day since Gully Boy, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, released and it has already become a victim of piracy.

The full film has been leaked online by TamilRockers, a notorious website known for piracy.

This is not the only movie that is available on the website, TamilRockers’ recent victims include Uri: The Surgical Strike, Viswasam, Petta, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and The Accidental Prime Minister. Before that, even Hollywood movies like Aquaman and Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald were also found on the site.

Related: Vikas Bahl won’t get director credit for Hrithik Roshan-starrer Super 30

According to film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film opened at INR 187 million. It is expected to show growth during the extended weekend.

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the film revolves around the story of a slum dweller Murad (Ranveer) who aspires to become a rapper. Alia plays his hot-headed girlfriend in the film who is a medical student. The film delves deep into the hip-hop culture of India and is inspired by the lives of rappers Divine and Naezy. The film was released on February 14.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
 
 

Tags:


 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

Ranveer Singh was working as a copywriter before becoming an actor

February 12, 2019 8:36 pm

Alia Bhatt or Gigi Hadid: Who wore Moschino’s ‘magic marker’ suit better?

February 10, 2019 9:22 pm

Not a possessive girlfriend, says Alia Bhatt describing her relationship with Ranbir Kapoor

February 9, 2019 10:13 pm

God created Deepika Padukone with a lot of love and patience, said Alia Bhatt

February 9, 2019 4:09 pm

Alia Bhatt says she will apologise to Kangana Ranaut for ‘upsetting’ her

February 8, 2019 11:30 am

Fans injured after Ranveer Singh takes a leap of faith at Lakme Fashion Week

February 6, 2019 4:27 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must watch

 

Opinion

Amber Shamsi
Amber Shamsi
Amber Shamsi
 

Most read

 

In the news

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.