Ranveer Singh’s Gully Boy leaks online a day after its release

It has barely been a day since Gully Boy, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, released and it has already become a victim of piracy.

The full film has been leaked online by TamilRockers, a notorious website known for piracy.

This is not the only movie that is available on the website, TamilRockers’ recent victims include Uri: The Surgical Strike, Viswasam, Petta, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and The Accidental Prime Minister. Before that, even Hollywood movies like Aquaman and Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald were also found on the site.

According to film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film opened at INR 187 million. It is expected to show growth during the extended weekend.

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the film revolves around the story of a slum dweller Murad (Ranveer) who aspires to become a rapper. Alia plays his hot-headed girlfriend in the film who is a medical student. The film delves deep into the hip-hop culture of India and is inspired by the lives of rappers Divine and Naezy. The film was released on February 14.

