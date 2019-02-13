Ranveer Singh was working as a copywriter before becoming an actor

February 12, 2019

Indian Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh poses as he arrives to attend a special brunch and promotion for the forthcoming Hindi film ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’ directed by Zoya Akhtar in Mumbai on May 3, 2015. AFP PHOTO

Ranveer Singh, one of the most versatile actors in the Bollywood today, was working as a copywriter at an advertising agency before setting his foot in the film industry.

According to Times of India, Ranveer started his career as a copywriter in an ad agency named Ogilvy and Mathers. He has worked on brands like Ponds and RTI.

In an interview, Ranveer said that “even as an intern, I was selling ads. My seniors weren’t because they’d leave the dumb stuff to me and write cerebral Cannes potential stuff themselves.”

Ranveer also studied creative writing in an Indiana university after quitting commerce degree at Mumbai’s HR college.

 
 
 

