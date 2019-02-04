Ranveer Singh calls Deepika Padukone the ‘light of his life’ in a heartfelt letter

With each day passing Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are giving major couple goals.

The couple has been the talk of the town since they officially confirmed their relationship and tied the knot in November.

Ranveer Singh recently posted a heartfelt letter for “the most beautiful girl in this world,” titled “Deepika Padukone”. The note is available on her website under the section ‘About’.

The note reads: “Deepika is the most amazing person I’ve met in my life. And I’m not just saying this because she’s my wife. I find it particularly challenging to articulate all my feelings about her, and even though I find language to be a limiting means to express myself, I shall try.”

Speaking about the kind of dynamics the two lovebirds share, Ranveer wrote, “I can safely say I’m the closest person to her in this world. I know her deeply as a person and I’ve collaborated closely with her as a professional.”

The letter concludes with, “I sometimes stop and admire her, aware that she is a special soul, born for greatness. She’s born to positively impact lives through the shining beacon of her virtuous being. That she preserves a vulnerable and innocent, childlike side of herself exclusively for me is inexplicably gratifying. I am the proudest husband in the world. She inspires me to be the best man I can possibly be. She makes my life worth living. She is true …the light of my life.”

Deepika and Ranveer got married in November at Italy’s Lake Como. They were joined by close family members and friends for the celebrations.

On the work front, Deepika will soon start shooting for Meghna Gulzar’s Chapaak, while Ranveer will be seen in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy.

