Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju was the most discussed movie of 2018: report

February 1, 2019

Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju, a film based on highs and lows of Sanjay Dutt’s life, was the most discussed movie of 2018, beating Padmaavat and Raazi, Hindustan Times reported Thursday.

The reports said that Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone were the most discussed Bollywood actresses of 2018.

“Priyanka’s wedding to US singer Nick Jonas generated much discussion online. Deepika rode high on the success of Padmaavat, and her marriage to actor Ranveer Singh kept her in the spotlight,” the newspaper reported.

The Bollywood’s Khiladi, Akshay Kumar, remained one of the most popular comedy actors of all-time, followed by Govinda, Rajpal Yadav and Johnny Lever.

 
 
 

