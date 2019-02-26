R Kelly released on bail over sexual abuse charges

February 26, 2019

R Kelly was released from jail on Monday afternoon after being indicted by a grand jury on 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse against four alleged victims, Cook Country Sheriff confirmed to the media.

Earlier on Monday, Kelly appeared in a Chicago courtroom wearing an orange jail jumpsuit for a hearing in his sexual abuse case.

Kelly was arrested late on Friday on 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse involving four victims, three of whom were minors. He’s accused of sexually abusing four people dating back to 1998. Kelly was tried and acquitted of child pornography charges in 2008.

Kelly, one of the best-selling music artists of all time, remained jailed over the weekend as confidants made arrangements to pay the $100,000 bail needed to free him as he awaits trial for aggravated sexual abuse, his lawyer said.

The court ordered the singer, whose real name is Robert Sylvester Kelly, to surrender his passport and to have no contact with anyone under the age of 18.

He had reportedly struggled to pay the $100,000 bail payment required to leave Cook County Jail. Kelly is next scheduled to appear in court on March 22.

