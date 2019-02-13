Qazi Wajid remembered on his first death anniversary

Qazi Wajid, one of the most renowned actors of Pakistan’s small screen, is being remembered today on his first death anniversary.

Qazi Wajid’s real name was Qazi Abdul Wajid Ansari. He was born in Lahore on May 26, 1943.

He started his long career as a child artist with Radio Pakistan in 1956. His programme ‘Qazi Ji Ka Qaida’ shot to fame. In 1966, he stepped into the television industry. He started his television journey with the Khuda Ki Basti drama. In the drama, he played his character, Raja, so well that it became unforgettable for the viewers.

His career spans over 500 drama serials with various memorable characters to his credit.

An-Kahi, Hawwa Ki Beti, Chaand Girhan, Tanhai’yan, Dhoop Kinaray and Khuda Ki Basti are some of the dramas which he made memorable with his acting talent.

In 1988, the government honored him with the Pride of Performance award. Later, he was given the Best Actor award as well.

