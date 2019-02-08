Priyanka Chopra gets a wax statue at Madame Tussauds museum in New York

February 8, 2019

Madame Tussauds just added another big Bollywood star to its repertoire of celebrity wax figures.

The museum unveiled its first-ever Priyanka Chopra Jonas wax figure in New York on Thursday. The actress was on hand for the reveal and posed with her figure.

The former Quantico star took to Instagram on February 7 to share photos and a video from the unveiling. Chopra couldn’t believe how much the wax figure looked like her. “That’s crazy,” she can be heard saying in the video. After walking around the figure, she then declares, “That’s insane.”

The 36-year-old also posted the picture to her Twitter account.

According to Chopra’s Instagram Story, the creation of her wax figure began six months ago. She shared video footage of her meeting with the artists at her NYC apartment, who also took photos and measurements of her face and body prior to designing the wax masterpiece.

Madame Tussauds artists chose to recreate Chopra’s 2016 Emmy Awards look, in which she wore a custom red dress designed by Jason Wu. As for the hand placement, well, it’s a great way to showcase Chopra’s diamond ring from husband Nick Jonas. Yes, her wax figure is also sporting Chopra’s engagement and wedding bling.

This is Chopra’s first wax statue at Madame Tussauds. Many Indian celebrities including Kareena Kapoor, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan have their wax statues at the London museum. The Delhi branch of the museum also hosts various Bollywood celebrities.

