Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas enjoy a snowy Super Bowl weekend with family

February 4, 2019

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are on a vacation with their family and the pictures shared by them are giving us major vacation goals.

The couple has headed to the Mammoth Lakes in California to enjoy the Super Bowl weekend.

Priyanka Chopra’s mother is in California too. The actor shared pictures of herself enjoying the snow with her family and husband Nick on Instagram. She captioned these pictures as “Winter diaries.. family.”

Interestingly, this is Priyanka’s second family vacation post marriage. Last month, the diva was seen having a gala time in Switzerland with her and Nick’s family.

On the professional front, Priyanka is all geared up for the release of her third Hollywood movie, Isn’t It Romantic. Apart from this, she will also be making her Bollywood comeback soon with Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink.

 
 
 

Tags:


 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

Ranveer Singh calls Deepika Padukone the ‘light of his life’ in a heartfelt letter

February 4, 2019 1:00 pm

Sidharth Malhotra opens up about his breakup with Alia Bhatt

February 3, 2019 9:25 pm

After battling cancer, Sonali Bendre is back to work and stronger than ever

February 3, 2019 7:00 pm

Could Nick Jonas be the new Batman?

February 2, 2019 10:44 am

Priyanka Chopra is working with an Oscar-winning director on her fourth Hollywood project

January 30, 2019 10:07 pm

Didn’t leak my private pictures for publicity, says Hansika Motwani

January 30, 2019 8:53 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must watch

 

Opinion

Abdul Moiz Jaferii
Haider Waheed
Amber Shamsi
 

Most read

 

In the news

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.