Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas enjoy a snowy Super Bowl weekend with family

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are on a vacation with their family and the pictures shared by them are giving us major vacation goals.

The couple has headed to the Mammoth Lakes in California to enjoy the Super Bowl weekend.

Priyanka Chopra’s mother is in California too. The actor shared pictures of herself enjoying the snow with her family and husband Nick on Instagram. She captioned these pictures as “Winter diaries.. family.”

Interestingly, this is Priyanka’s second family vacation post marriage. Last month, the diva was seen having a gala time in Switzerland with her and Nick’s family.

On the professional front, Priyanka is all geared up for the release of her third Hollywood movie, Isn’t It Romantic. Apart from this, she will also be making her Bollywood comeback soon with Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink.