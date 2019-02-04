People have found Anushka Sharma’s lookalike and the resemblance is uncanny

After Salman Khan found his doppelganger in Pakistan, it’s now Anushka Sharma’s turn to find hers in America.

A recent tweet comparing the Ae dill hai Mushkil actress to American singer Julia Michaels has gone viral and people can’t stop marvelling at the uncanny resemblance between the two.

It all started when two days ago, Michaels posted a photo of herself on her social media accounts and the internet can’t stop freaking out because of her uncanny resemblance to Sharma. The only visible difference is that Michaels is a blonde. People couldn’t stop tagging Sharma and her husband Virat Kohli in the picture.

While some fans called the two lost twin sisters, some said Sharma would look like this if she dyed her hair blonde. Some even had hilarious reactions and even cracked jokes about it.

Here are the best Twitter reactions:

Multiple Exams Question be like 😳 pic.twitter.com/yQqJ2Ltx0R — Nimra (@Nimraaah) February 3, 2019

Indian girls before going abroad.

Indian girls after going abroad.#NZvIND pic.twitter.com/sY0ugtwjlZ — ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ (@theesmaarkhan) February 3, 2019

When Anushka Sharma becomes the brand ambassador of Oppo. pic.twitter.com/EyaChhNvsu — That guy from north (@ekk_static) February 3, 2019

Michaels is a Grammy-nominated artist and recently released her new single with Selena Gomez titled Anxiety from her recently-released Extended Play Album Inner Monologue Part 1.

