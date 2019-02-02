Paramount Pictures announces release date for next Mission Impossible movie

Paramount Pictures has announced the release dates for the next two installments of the Mission: Impossible franchise.

According to Hollywood Reporter, the seventh film of Tom Cruise-led Mission: Impossible franchise will be released on July 23, 2021 and the eighth film will be released on August 5, 2022.

The franchise’s sixth movie Mission: Impossible Fallout earned $791 million at the box office. The 2015 installment — Rogue Nation — made $682 million worldwide.

Christopher McQuarrie will be returning to direct both films from his own scripts.

