Pankaj Tripathi joins Chris Hemsworth in Netflix Original Dhaka

February 8, 2019

Photo: Screengrab

After securing his place in Bollywood, actor Pankaj Tripathi is now venturing out to newer pastures. The talented actor will soon be seen in his first Hollywood movie, Dhaka, alongside Thor actor Chris Hemsworth.

In November 2018 Hemsworth began shooting for Sam Hargrave’s thriller Dhaka. They shot crucial portions of the film in Ahmedabad and Mumbai. Pankaj will now join the cast for the Thailand part of the schedule. He is expected to play a pivotal role in the film. This will be Pankaj’s first Hollywood film.

The film also stars Golshifteh Farahani, David Harbour, Randeep Hooda, Manoj Bajpayee and many others.

The director, Hargrave, is making his debut with the film. He was earlier the second unit director for Avengers Infinity War and Atomic Blonde.

Earlier, it was announced that Pankaj has also been roped in for Kabir Khan’s 83 alongside Ranveer Singh. The sports drama, to be directed by Khan, will chronicle India’s first-ever World Cup win under Kapil Dev’s captainship in 1983. Singh is playing cricket legend Dev in the film. Pankaj will essay the role of former team India manager Man Singh.

