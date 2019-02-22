Pakistani model and actor Iman Ali ties the knot in Lahore

Pakistani model turned actor Iman Ali got married to Babar Bhatti in Lahore on Thursday.
The model's mehndi and nikkah ceremonies were held together and photos of the event took social media by storm.
Iman was ultimate goals as she was seen dancing and having a lot of fun at her mehndi ceremony. Contrary to the typical nervous bride-to-be, she entered the event dancing and laughing.
The highlight of the event was Iman breaking all stereotypes of the typical crying bride when signing her nikkah papers. Instead, she was seen laughing out loud and happily entering the new phase of her life. Her haq mehr has reportedly been set at Rs2.5 million.
Close friends, family and actors like Sarwat Gilani, Urwa Hocane and Farhan Saeed, ace make-up artist Shahzad Raza, designers Faraz Manan, Hassan Shehryar Yasin, Ali Xeeshan, Zara Shahjahan, Yasmin Hashmi,QYT and Ali Zafar were among several other celebrities who attended the event while few of the also set the dance floor on fire.
The model announced her engagement to fiancé Bhatti on Instagram on January 18. Iman’s fiancé is a grandson of Major Raja Aziz Bhatti Shaheed and is the director of Green Earth, Canada.
Iman is the daughter of veteran Pakistani actor Abid Ali. She has been one of the country’s top models for many years. The bride-to-be made her acting debut in PTV dramas and then collaborated with Shoaib Mansoor for his silver screen debut in the 2007 hit Khuda Ke Liye. The film later proved to be a catalyst for the revival of Pakistani cinema.
On the work front, Iman is all set to for a comeback to the cinema screens with the movie Tich Button which stars Farhan, Feroze Khan, and Sonya Hussyn in lead roles.
