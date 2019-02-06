Pakistani actor Shahzad Sheikh and wife welcome another bundle of joy

Actor Shahzad Sheikh, son of Javed Sheikh, and his wife Hina have been blessed with a baby girl.

Sheikh took to Instagram to announce the birth of their daughter Anaya on February 4.

Sheikh’s sister, Moomal, who is a model and actress herself, also shared a picture with the baby.

Anaya is Shahzad and Hina’s second child. They become the proud parents of a baby boy they named Shahmir in 2015. The couple got hitched in 2013.

Shahzad has worked in several drama serials and his most popular was Mi Raqsam.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.