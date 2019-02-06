Pakistani actor Shahzad Sheikh and wife welcome another bundle of joy

February 6, 2019

Actor Shahzad Sheikh, son of Javed Sheikh, and his wife Hina have been blessed with a baby girl.

Sheikh took to Instagram to announce the birth of their daughter Anaya on February 4.

Sheikh’s sister, Moomal, who is a model and actress herself, also shared a picture with the baby.

Anaya is Shahzad and Hina’s second child. They become the proud parents of a baby boy they named Shahmir in 2015. The couple got hitched in 2013.

Shahzad has worked in several drama serials and his most popular was Mi Raqsam.

