Pakistani actor Armeena Khan claps back at Priyanka Chopra for glorifying war

Pakistani actress Armeena Rana Khan has called out Bollywood actors, especially Priyanka Chopra, for glorifying war and lauding the Indian forces’ breaching of the Line of Control.

Khan responded fiercely to UNICEF’s Goodwill Ambassador Chopra’s tweet showing support for India’s airspace violation and advocating war. She also remarked that next time she speaks up for peace and goodwill, people should remember her hypocrisy.

WHAT?!!! But aren’t you supposed to be a Good Will ambassador for @UNICEF? Screen shot this everyone and next time she speaks up for peace and goodwill. Let’s remind her of this hypocrisy. https://t.co/Jew88bMtYv — Armeena Khan (@ArmeenaRK) February 26, 2019

Chopra had previously visited Rohingya and Syrian refugee camps as part of her partnership with UNICEF.

Related: Mahira Khan and other Pakistani celebrities react to the LoC airstrikes

Earlier Khan also called out other Bollywood actors calling for a war between India and Pakistan. She remarked that Bollywood actors shouldn’t be allowed to preach peace to the world when they call for war.

I’m watching SOME of these “Bollywood” accounts in dismay, glorifying war (people should take note) In the future, these particular individuals shouldn’t be allowed to preach peace to the world. Artists are supposed to be sane, pacifying voices. 🤷🏻‍♀️ #theinternetneverforgets — Armeena Khan (@ArmeenaRK) February 26, 2019

India violated the Line of Control Monday night but their attempts to enter more than three to four miles into Pakistan were foiled by the Pakistan Air Force. In response to the IAF strike, Prime Minister Imran Khan directed the country’s armed forces and citizens to “remain prepared for all eventualities”.

On Wednesday morning, Pakistan targetted six non-military targets in Indian-Administered Kashmir and shot down two Indian fighter jets that breached Pakistani airspace.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.