Pakistan and Saudi Arabia bond over a plate of masala biryani

February 18, 2019




Pakistan's beloved masala biryani has found itself a not so secret admirer in the form of the Saudi foreign minister.

Adel bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir arrived in Pakistan Sunday evening. He is a part of a delegation which came with Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman.

Related: Saudi Arabia is investing in Pakistan, not giving it charity: Saudi Foreign Minister Al-Jubeir

He requested President Arif Alvi to be served masala biryani at a ceremony at President House, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail told SAMAA TV.

"The dish has been made just for him," he remarked.

