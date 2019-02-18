Pakistan and Saudi Arabia bond over a plate of masala biryani

Pakistan's beloved masala biryani has found itself a not so secret admirer in the form of the Saudi foreign minister.
Adel bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir arrived in Pakistan Sunday evening. He is a part of a delegation which came with Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman.
Related: Saudi Arabia is investing in Pakistan, not giving it charity: Saudi Foreign Minister Al-Jubeir
He requested President Arif Alvi to be served masala biryani at a ceremony at President House, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail told SAMAA TV.
"The dish has been made just for him," he remarked.
Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.