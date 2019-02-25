Oscars 2019: Rami Malek wins Best Actor for Bohemian Rhapsody

It was a big night for Bohemian Rhapsody at the Oscars. Rami Malek took home the Best Actor Award for his lead role in the Freddy Mercury biopic.

The 91st Academy Awards was a night filled with historic wins for diversity and representation. The biggest award of the night went to Green Book for best picture — edging out top competitors like Roma and Black Panther.

In addition to a foreign language film, Roma also took home directing and cinematography Oscars for Alfonso Cuaron, while Black Panther surprised with wins in production design, costume design and original score.

Best Actress was taken home by Olivia Colman for her role as Queen Anne in The Favourite.

A star-studded list of presenters also took to the stage, including chef Jose Andres, Dana Carvey, Queen Latifah, Congressman John Lewis, Diego Luna, Tom Morello, Mike Myers, Trevor Noah, Amandla Stenberg, Barbra Streisand, and Serena Williams.

The evening also featured musical performances by Queen and Adam Lambert, as well as Jennifer Hudson, Gillian Welch and David Rawlings, Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, and Bette Midler.

The highlight of the event was when Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper had the mercury rising with their intimate performance of the hit Shallow from their film A Star Is Born.

The pair walked onto the stage from their front row seats, with Cooper tapping into the raspy vocals he cultivated for the film while Gaga delivered her heart-thumping guttural wail.

The emotional performance saw the co-stars of the reimagined classic Hollywood tale finish sitting next to each other at the piano, faces nearly touching, exchanging intimate glances.

Moments later, a tearful Gaga won her first Oscar for best original song for the runaway hit about seeking greater fulfilment from life and love.

Here is the full list of winners:

Best Actor – Rami Malek for Bohemian Rhapsody

Best Actress – Olivia Colman for The Favourite

Best Director – Alfonso Cuaron for Roma

Best Picture – Green Book by producers Jim Burke, Charles B Wessler, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly and Nick Vallelonga

Best Supporting Actress – Regina King for If Beale Street Could Talk

Best Supporting Actor – Mahershala Ali for Green Book

Best Adapted Screenplay – BlacKkKlansman by Charlie Watchel, David Rabinowitz, Kevin Willmott and Spike Lee

Best Original Screenplay – Green Book Nick Vallelonga, Brian Hayes Currie and Peter Farrelly

Best Cinematography – Roma by Alfonso Cuaron

Best Costume Design –Ruth E Carter for Black Panther

Best Makeup and Hairstyling –Greg Cannom, Kate Biscoe and Patricia DeHaney for Vice

Best Foreign-Language Film – Roma (Mexico)

Best Production Design – Hannah Beachler and Jay Hart for Black Panther

Best Documentary Feature – Free Solo by Elizabth Chai Vasarheyli, Jimmy Chin, Evan Hayes and Shannon Dill

Best Original Song – A Star Is Born (Shallow) with music and lyrics by Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomandro and Andrew Wyatt

Best Original Score – Ludwig Goransson for Black Panther

Best Sound Editing – John Warhurst and Nina Hartstone for Bohemian Rhapsody

Best Sound Mixing – Paul Massey, Tim Cavigin and John Casali for Bohemian Rhapsody

Best Visual Effects – Paul Lambert, Ian Hunter, Tristan Myles and JD Schwalm for First Man

Best Film Editing – John Ottman for Bohemian Rhapsody

Best Animated Feature – Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse by Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, Rodney Rothman, Phil Lord and Christopher Miller

Best Documentary Short – Bao by Domee Shi and Becky Neiman-Cobb

Best Documentary Short – Period. End of Sentence by Rayka Zehtabchi and Melissa Berton

Best Live-Action Short – Skin by Guy Nattiv and Jaime Ray Newman

The Oscars have been mired in controversy this year, from the lack of a host after Kevin Hart withdrew over homophobic tweets to a reversed decision to present four awards in commercial breaks.

