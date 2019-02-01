Official poster of ‘Laal Kabootar’ unveiled

The poster for Pakistani film Laal Kabootar is out and we can’t wait for the release of the film.
The Kamal Khan-directorial will feature two of Pakistan’s acclaimed actors, including Mansha Pasha and Ahmed Ali Akbar in pivotal roles with Ali Kazmi and Rashid Farooqui.
Official Poster | 22 March 2019#LaalKabootar #AhmedAliAkbar #ManshaPasha #22March #OfficialPoster #Movie #PakistaniCinema #PakistaniMovie pic.twitter.com/py2C62rTme
— Laal Kabootar (@LaalKabootar) February 1, 2019
A Karachi-based crime drama, the film’s teaser was released in December last year.
Around a minute-long, it is packed with thrill, adventure, mystery and muddled fast-paced visually enticing scenes luring the viewers into the chaos-filled story line.
You can watch the teaser here:
The film is all set to release on March 22.
