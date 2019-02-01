Official poster of ‘Laal Kabootar’ unveiled

The poster for Pakistani film Laal Kabootar is out and we can’t wait for the release of the film.

The Kamal Khan-directorial will feature two of Pakistan’s acclaimed actors, including Mansha Pasha and Ahmed Ali Akbar in pivotal roles with Ali Kazmi and Rashid Farooqui.

A Karachi-based crime drama, the film’s teaser was released in December last year.

Around a minute-long, it is packed with thrill, adventure, mystery and muddled fast-paced visually enticing scenes luring the viewers into the chaos-filled story line.

You can watch the teaser here:

The film is all set to release on March 22.

