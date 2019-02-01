Official poster of ‘Laal Kabootar’ unveiled

February 1, 2019

The poster for Pakistani film Laal Kabootar is out and we can’t wait for the release of the film.

The Kamal Khan-directorial will feature two of Pakistan’s acclaimed actors, including Mansha Pasha and Ahmed Ali Akbar in pivotal roles with Ali Kazmi and Rashid Farooqui.

A Karachi-based crime drama, the film’s teaser was released in December last year.

Around a minute-long, it is packed with thrill, adventure, mystery and muddled fast-paced visually enticing scenes luring the viewers into the chaos-filled story line.

You can watch the teaser here:

The film is all set to release on March 22.

