Not a possessive girlfriend, says Alia Bhatt describing her relationship with Ranbir Kapoor

February 9, 2019

Photo: VOGUE INDIA

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt has spoken about her relationship with Ranbir Kapoor and said she isn’t a “possessive girlfriend”.

“I am not at all a possessive girlfriend,” Alia told Deccan Chronicle in an interview. “It is about giving a free hand to your partner because I have been bought up in a way where we give space to each other.”

Alia’s next movie with Ranveer Singh, Gully Boy, is releasing on February 14 and she is playing a possessive girlfriend in the film.

Commenting on reports about her marriage with Ranbir Kapoor, she said she is not ready to settle anywhere.

“I am very peaceful and content but that doesn’t mean I am not getting married because of that… I will get married when the time is right. The time hasn’t come yet,”she was quoted as saying.

 
 
 

