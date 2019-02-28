Netflix UK accidentally streams The Notebook with an alternate ending

If you live in the UK and were looking for a good cry when you saw that Netflix uploaded The Notebook, you were probably disappointed.

Fans of the 2004 romance movie erupted in anger when they found out that the version of the movie on Netflix UK changed the bittersweet ending and deprived them of the waterworks that the film is known for inducing.

The original iconic ending of the film shows an elderly Allie and Noah in bed. Allie has dementia and Noah spends the rest of his days telling her the story of how they met. The very last scene sees them embrace each other in bed as Allie finally remembers Noah. They die in each other’s arms and are discovered the next morning by a nurse.

However, in the version of The Notebook streaming on Netflix’s UK site, the film concludes with the couple holding hands, which makes for a far more ambiguous ending.

On social media, people have criticised the streaming service for cutting out what is considered a crucial part of the film – and a key reason why many people decide to watch The Notebook.

Who’s responsible for cutting the notebook ending out on Netflix, I just wanna talk xxxx — jade (@jadeherbertt1) February 27, 2019

If Netflix really does that alternative ending for the Notebook imma be pissed. I wanna see 2 lovers die, not no dang birds — Shea Butter Baby (@infinite_dom) February 27, 2019

What the heck @netflix? Why would you change the end of The Notebook?? It’s so abrupt! And it isn’t even the right scene! pic.twitter.com/kJJgWebOwK — bradley m. (@bradleywithanE) February 27, 2019

However, Netflix UK offered an explanation on Wednesday, saying it was supplied an alternative version of the film.

Things you should know… – we did not edit the notebook

– an alternate version exists and was supplied to us

– we are getting to the bottom of it asap

– apparently some films have more than one ending?! — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) February 27, 2019

Now that Netflix is aware of the issue, they are apparently restoring the original ending. Thank goodness. We’d hate for newcomers to the movie to see this version and assume it’s the only one out there.

