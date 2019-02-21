Netflix buys Chinese sci-fi hit The Wandering Earth

February 21, 2019

Photo: Wandering Earth

Sci-fi fans will soon be able to watch the hit Mandarin film The Wandering Earth on Netflix.

The movie was the sleeper hit of the Chinese New Year. It was released on February 5 and has raked in over $603 million.

Related: Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan are reuniting for Sujoy Ghosh’s Badla

Adapted from a 2000 novella of the same name by the godfather of Chinese sci-fi, Liu Cixin, the film tells the story of people working together to save the planet from our aged and imploding sun by moving it with giant thrusters to another solar system.

The streaming date has yet to be announced.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
 
 

Tags:


 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

Former Chinese military chief of staff jailed for life over graft

February 20, 2019 6:14 pm

UN urges India, Pakistan to take immediate steps to defuse tensions

February 20, 2019 12:46 am

Netflix bids adieu to Jessica Jones and The Punisher

February 19, 2019 9:58 am

Government to use ‘Panda bonds’ to raise money in global markets

February 15, 2019 11:06 pm

Indian post office delivers parcel meant for Punjab’s Chaina to China

February 13, 2019 7:43 pm

Stephen Chow’s Kung Fu Hustle 2 is coming to our screens soon

February 13, 2019 4:27 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must watch

 

Opinion

Amber Shamsi
Amber Shamsi
Amber Shamsi
 

Most read

 

In the news

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.