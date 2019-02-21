Netflix buys Chinese sci-fi hit The Wandering Earth

Sci-fi fans will soon be able to watch the hit Mandarin film The Wandering Earth on Netflix.

The movie was the sleeper hit of the Chinese New Year. It was released on February 5 and has raked in over $603 million.

Adapted from a 2000 novella of the same name by the godfather of Chinese sci-fi, Liu Cixin, the film tells the story of people working together to save the planet from our aged and imploding sun by moving it with giant thrusters to another solar system.

The streaming date has yet to be announced.

