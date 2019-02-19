Netflix bids adieu to Jessica Jones and The Punisher

February 19, 2019

Photo: Netflix

Netflix has cancelled Jessica Jones and The Punisher, bringing an end to all five of Marvel and Netflix’s live-action TV series.

The Punisher will not return for a third season on Netflix, its spokesperson told The Verge. The upcoming third season of Jessica Jones will be its final season too.

“We are grateful to Marvel for five years of our fruitful partnership and thank the passionate fans who have followed these series from the beginning,” said the spokesperson.

Both shows will remain on Netflix for subscribers.

Related: There will be no fourth season of Daredevil as Netflix cancels the show

The streaming giant has already cancelled Daredevil, Iron Fist, Luke Cage and Defenders.

While Netflix’s game-changing era of Marvel TV series, which brought much darker takes to comic hero stories than the movies, seems to be coming to an end, there’s another hope for Marvel fans.

Disney’s new streaming channel Disney+ is set to open its doors in 2019 and is possibly planning series starring Loki, Scarlet Witch, Winter Soldier and Falcon.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
 
 

Tags:


 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

Marvel launches a retro website to promote Captain Marvel

February 10, 2019 7:56 pm

Marvel drops an intense new trailer of Avengers: Endgame

February 4, 2019 9:27 am

Berlin filmfest turns focus on women, Netflix

February 3, 2019 1:42 pm

Priyanka Chopra is working with an Oscar-winning director on her fourth Hollywood project

January 30, 2019 10:07 pm

Resident Evil is being turned into a television series

January 25, 2019 9:53 am

Black Widow starring Scarlett Johansson to reportedly start filming by February end

January 24, 2019 10:12 am

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.