Netflix bids adieu to Jessica Jones and The Punisher

Netflix has cancelled Jessica Jones and The Punisher, bringing an end to all five of Marvel and Netflix’s live-action TV series.

The Punisher will not return for a third season on Netflix, its spokesperson told The Verge. The upcoming third season of Jessica Jones will be its final season too.

“We are grateful to Marvel for five years of our fruitful partnership and thank the passionate fans who have followed these series from the beginning,” said the spokesperson.

Both shows will remain on Netflix for subscribers.

Related: There will be no fourth season of Daredevil as Netflix cancels the show

The streaming giant has already cancelled Daredevil, Iron Fist, Luke Cage and Defenders.

While Netflix’s game-changing era of Marvel TV series, which brought much darker takes to comic hero stories than the movies, seems to be coming to an end, there’s another hope for Marvel fans.

Disney’s new streaming channel Disney+ is set to open its doors in 2019 and is possibly planning series starring Loki, Scarlet Witch, Winter Soldier and Falcon.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.