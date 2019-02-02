NESCAFE Basement proves that you can cover songs without destroying them

NESCAFÉ Basement has just dropped its first episode of season five and we cannot stop listening to it on repeat.

After flooding everyone’s social media timelines with the teasers of the jam session NESCAFÉ Basement has started dropping songs and they’re a treat for your soul. In the first episode, the platform released covers of two popular songs: Mehbooba and Bol Hu.

With 73 unique artists under his belt and the promise of true diversity, the producer of the show, Zulfiqar ‘Xulfi’ Jabbar Khan (EP and Call’s main man) has managed to prove himself yet again.

The first song released by NESCAFÉ Basement Season 5 is a cover of Soch band’s Bol Hu and we could not stop from gushing over the very talented eight-year-old Hadiya. The song will take you on a spiritual journey. Sung by Adnan and Hadiya, Bol Hu takes you on a soul searching journey of belief and devotion, braving the test of time as it has within it the strength of the universe.

The second released song by the platform takes us on a trip down memory lane with Haroon Rashid’s evergreen Mehbooba. This very new and adeptly done cover of Mehbooba by vocalists Hamza Tanveer, Ali Asghar and Ali Tariq is something that other music platforms should take note of. They’ve covered the song without losing its original essence.

Mehbooba’s trance-inducing beats and riffs of the drums, saxophone, violin, guitars, bass, percussion and rubab will leave you wanting more.

The songs are available on Patari for you to download and play on repeat. The next episode will be aired on February 8.

NESCAFÉ Basement is a platform that encourages young musicians and singers to pursue their passion for music and their dreams.

