Navjot Singh Sidhu asked to leave The Kapil Sharma Show over Pulwama attack comments

February 16, 2019

Navjot Singh Sidhu, an Indian cricketer turned politician and incumbent Indian Punjab cabinet minister, has been asked to leave a popular television comedy talk show after comments he made on the Pulwama attack.

He will be replaced by Archana Puran Singh on The Kapil Sharma Show.

Sidhu, who also attended Prime Minister Imran Khan’s swearing in ceremony last year, has often expressed his desire for better relations between India and Pakistan. He was also part of the Indian delegation that attended the groundbreaking ceremony of the Kartarpur Corridor.

“Nations cannot be held responsible for the dastardly acts of terrorists. The terrorists do not have deen or mazhab (sect and religion). There are good, the bad and the ugly. Every institution has them. Every nation has them. The ugly need to be punished. But individuals cannot be blamed for the dastardly act,” the former cricketer had told the media.

On February 14, a suicide bomber killed 46 Indian paramilitary policemen in Indian-Administered Kashmir. Tensions are high in the country and Sidhu’s comments were not taken well. People called for his removal from the show on social media.

“His remarks have not been taken kindly by most. Also, the channel and the show were getting dragged into the unwanted controversy. This is when the team amicably decided that Navjot make a distance from the show. The team has already shot a couple of episodes with Archana,” a source told Indian Express.

Recently, Bollywood actor Shabana Azmi and her husband, lyricist-composer Javed Akhtar, said they would no longer be coming to Karachi to the attend a festival being held to honour Kaifi Azmi, Shabana’s father in light of the attack.

