Model Amna Baber ties the knot with Zahid Noon

Pakistani model Amna Baber tied the knot with Zahid Noon in a small family gathering on February 17.

Baber took to Instagram to share the news and has posted two pictures of herself with her new husband on Instagram with the caption: “Love, laughter and happily ever after. #Married.”

She has also shared a close-up picture of herself on her Instagram story.

She chose to wear a white outfit with a green dupatta and traditional gold jewellery. The couple wanted to keep the ceremony a private event at their home.

Wishes from fans and celebrities are pouring in as the couple embarks on their new journey.

Baber started her career in modelling back in 2010. She is regarded as one of the most recognised models of Pakistan and has won the Best Emerging Talent – Fashion award at 13th Lux Style Awards in 2014.

