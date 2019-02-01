Mehwish Hayat treats her fans to a hilarious TikTok video

However, it is not just teens that are fans of this app. Pakistani celebrities have also been seen connecting with their followers on the app and they are doing a pretty great job of it.Recently, one of the most sought-after female actors in the country Mehwish Hayat gave her fans a rare treat by making a TikTok video.Her take on the TikTok video and her acting skills coupled with her flawless looks left everybody in awe.The video went viral soon after it was uploaded on her Instagram account with fans praising her acting skills.TikTok is one of the most popular iOS and Android apps in the world right now. Hundreds of millions of users, many of them teenagers or children, use it to upload and browse lip sync videos and memes.