Marvel drops an intense new trailer of Avengers: Endgame

February 4, 2019

Photo: Avengers: Infinity War

Avengers: Endgame is only a few months away, and a new teaser that aired during the Super Bowl on Sunday offers another glimpse of what fans can expect.

The trailer shows the remaining Avengers—Iron Man, Captain America, Black Widow, the Wasp, Hulk, Rocket Raccoon, Ant-Man, Thor among others—preparing for a much larger fight.

The trailer has superheroes like Captain America attending a support group, Iron Man and Nebula repairing — or perhaps upgrading — armour, Black Widow practicing at the gun range, and even Hawkeye shows up. It’s intense, super intense in fact, punctuated with handclaps that you might say represent Thanos doing the old finger snap.

Related: ‘We are in the endgame now’: The first trailer of Avengers 4 is finally out

The first trailer of the movie was released on December 7, 2018.

Avengers: Endgame is the culmination of the last decade of Marvel Cinematic Universe films, which began with Iron Man in 2008. The movie will release on April 26.

 
 
 

Tags:


 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

Black Widow starring Scarlett Johansson to reportedly start filming by February end

January 24, 2019 10:12 am

These leaked pictures show how Pepper Potts could rescue Tony Stark in Avengers: Endgame

January 23, 2019 8:18 pm

Avengers: Endgame logo teases the return of Thanos

December 14, 2018 2:12 pm

‘We are in the endgame now’: The first trailer of Avengers 4 is finally out

December 7, 2018 6:52 pm

Captain Marvel fights in space in new trailer

December 4, 2018 9:22 am

Thor is visiting Mumbai, Ahmedabad to shoot new film

November 17, 2018 10:26 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must watch

 

Opinion

Abdul Moiz Jaferii
Haider Waheed
Amber Shamsi
 

Most read

 

In the news

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.