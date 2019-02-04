Marvel drops an intense new trailer of Avengers: Endgame

Avengers: Endgame is only a few months away, and a new teaser that aired during the Super Bowl on Sunday offers another glimpse of what fans can expect.

The trailer shows the remaining Avengers—Iron Man, Captain America, Black Widow, the Wasp, Hulk, Rocket Raccoon, Ant-Man, Thor among others—preparing for a much larger fight.

The trailer has superheroes like Captain America attending a support group, Iron Man and Nebula repairing — or perhaps upgrading — armour, Black Widow practicing at the gun range, and even Hawkeye shows up. It’s intense, super intense in fact, punctuated with handclaps that you might say represent Thanos doing the old finger snap.

The first trailer of the movie was released on December 7, 2018.

Avengers: Endgame is the culmination of the last decade of Marvel Cinematic Universe films, which began with Iron Man in 2008. The movie will release on April 26.