Man arrested for breaking into Akshay Kumar’s house in Mumbai

Living a superstar’s life can be painful sometimes, despite all the glamour attached to it. Life as a superstar became pretty painful for Bollywood star Akshay Kumar when a man claiming to be a fan broke into his house recently. However, he was stopped by security almost immediately.

Ankit Goswami, a resident of Haryana, wanted to meet Kumar, his favourite Bollywood star, and had travelled to Mumbai to do so. After he was denied entry by the security guards outside Kumar’s residence, Goswami jumped over the boundary wall to get inside. “He climbed the wall at 1:30am and entered. He was then spotted by the guards, who got a hold of him and alerted the police,” said an officer.

He found the actor’s address through a Google search, PTI reported.

Related: Fans injured after Ranveer Singh takes a leap of faith at Lakme Fashion Week

“We interrogated him and he told us he is a fan of the actor. He also said that he wants to work in Bollywood,” said another police official. They added that he did not have any malicious intent in trespassing Kumar’s bungalow.

In a similar case, the Juhu police had arrested a 23-year-old who tried to trespass in actor Amitabh Bachchan’s bungalow in 2016.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.