Mahira Khan, Sanam Marvi and other Pakistani celebrities to attend India’s Urdu fest in Dubai

After garnering praise in India, popular literary fest Jashn-e-Rekhta is set to make its international debut in Dubai at the end of this month.

A celebration of the essence of Urdu language, the cultural festival will see some of the brightest stars in Urdu offering an eclectic mix of poetry, talk shows, ghazals and storytelling over three days.

This year, Pakistani celebrities Mahira Khan, Fareed Ayaz and Abu Muhammad, Sarmad Khoosat and Sanam Marvi will be attending.

The final day will see a performance by Pakistani folk and Sufi singer Marvi, Dastangoi (story-telling) by Mahmood Farooqui and Darain Shahid, an interactive session with actress Khan and an evening dedicated to the late Faiz Ahmad Faiz in which Bollywood actor Raza Murad and ghazal singer Dr Radhika Chopra will talk about the poetic genius of the Pakistani poet and author.

Jashn-e-Rekhta founder Sanjiv Saraf said he’s excited to host the event in Dubai. “This is the first time the festival is being held outside India and what better place could there be than Dubai which has a voracious appetite for literary events,” he said.

Jashn-e-Rekhta will be held at the Zabeel Park from February 28 to March 2.

