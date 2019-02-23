Mahira Khan is all praises for Meera’s song in Paray Hut Love

It’s always good to see women lifting each other up, especially when they’re in the same field.

Pakistani actor Mahira Khan recently praised Meera for her performance in a song that will be featured in an upcoming Pakistani film Paray Hut Love.

I just saw a little preview of one of the songs of #pareyhutlove and the song and everyone in it is fantastic…but man you can’t look away from Meera Jee!! Owns every frame! 💃🏽💯❤️@TheMeeraJee — Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) February 21, 2019

Meera was quick to reciprocate the affection.

Thankyou @TheMahiraKhan for such a loving tweet. I will always cherish the love and respect you have given me. Also, thankyou for being who you are and making all of us proud in so many ways. May God bless you forever. — Meera (@TheMeeraJee) February 21, 2019

In the past, Meera had called Mahira an ‘overrated actress’ for choosing to act in Raees alongside Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. She once also accused Mahira of running a smear campaign against her.

Related: Pakistani model and actor Iman Ali ties the knot in Lahore

Directed by Asim Raza, Parey Hut Love stars Mahira, Maya Ali and Shaheryar Munawar Siddiqui. Meera will be making a cameo in the movie.

Meera will also be seen in another Pakistani movie this year called Baaji along with Osman Khalid Butt, Mohsin Abbas Haider, Ali Kazmi, Nayyar Ejaz and Amna Ilyas.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.