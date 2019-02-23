Mahira Khan is all praises for Meera’s song in Paray Hut Love

February 23, 2019

Photo: Instagram

It’s always good to see women lifting each other up, especially when they’re in the same field. 

Pakistani actor Mahira Khan recently praised Meera for her performance in a song that will be featured in an upcoming Pakistani film Paray Hut Love.

Meera was quick to reciprocate the affection.

In the past, Meera had called Mahira an ‘overrated actress’ for choosing to act in Raees alongside Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. She once also accused Mahira of running a smear campaign against her.

Related: Pakistani model and actor Iman Ali ties the knot in Lahore

Directed by Asim Raza, Parey Hut Love stars Mahira, Maya Ali and Shaheryar Munawar Siddiqui. Meera will be making a cameo in the movie.

Meera will also be seen in another Pakistani movie this year called Baaji along with Osman Khalid Butt, Mohsin Abbas Haider, Ali Kazmi, Nayyar Ejaz and Amna Ilyas.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
 
 

Tags:


 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

Pakistani model and actor Iman Ali ties the knot in Lahore

February 22, 2019 12:33 pm

Iman Ali’s wedding festivities kick off with a simple mayun ceremony

February 21, 2019 1:47 pm

Mahira Khan, Sanam Marvi and other Pakistani celebrities to attend India’s Urdu fest in Dubai

February 9, 2019 4:31 pm

Wedding season isn’t over yet: Model Iman Ali is getting married soon

January 18, 2019 10:44 am

What to expect from 2019

December 31, 2018 11:14 pm

The Legend of Maula Jatt trailer: Mahira Khan and Fawad Khan reunite for intense drama 

December 21, 2018 8:38 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must watch

 

Opinion

Amber Shamsi
Amber Shamsi
Amber Shamsi
 

Most read

 

In the news

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.