Mahira Khan and other Pakistani celebrities react to the LoC airstrikes

In the wake of intensifying tensions between India and Pakistan after the recent Indian breach of the LoC, Pakistani actress Mahira Khan has taken to social media to express her views.

The Raees actress tweeted a reply to Fatima Bhutto, who prayed for peace for India and Pakistan.

Nothing uglier. Nothing more ignorant than cheering for war. May sense prevail.. Pakistan zindabad. https://t.co/sH0VGGAERC — Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) February 26, 2019

Actress Mawra Hocane, who also starred in the Indian film Sanam Teri Kasam, and other stars also tweeted about the ongoing tension between the two countries.

“There can be NO winners in war if we value Human Life at all.“

Christopher Holliday.

It’s time we understand this as humans.The media needs to take charge & stop being provocative. It’s our duty to inculcate peace & use our words for better & not worse.

Praying for peace always! — MAWRA HOCANE (@MawraHocane) February 26, 2019

War is no victory for anyone – end of the day only human lives are lost no matter which side you belong to ‼️ — Hareem Farooq (@FarooqHareem) February 26, 2019

War Does Not DEtermine who is right ..Only who is left

Say no to war🙏🇵🇰 — Fahad Mustafa (@fahadmustafa26) February 26, 2019

India violated the Line of Control Monday night but their attempts to enter more than three to four miles into Pakistan were foiled by the Pakistan Air Force.

In response to the IAF strike, Prime Minister Imran Khan directed the country’s armed forces and citizens to “remain prepared for all eventualities”.

