Mahira Khan and other Pakistani celebrities react to the LoC airstrikes

February 27, 2019

In the wake of intensifying tensions between India and Pakistan after the recent Indian breach of the LoC, Pakistani actress Mahira Khan has taken to social media to express her views.

The Raees actress tweeted a reply to Fatima Bhutto, who prayed for peace for India and Pakistan.

Related: Bollywood actor-politician Shilpa Shinde receives rape threats for supporting Pakistan

Actress Mawra Hocane, who also starred in the Indian film Sanam Teri Kasam, and other stars also tweeted about the ongoing tension between the two countries.

India violated the Line of Control Monday night but their attempts to enter more than three to four miles into Pakistan were foiled by the Pakistan Air Force.

Related: Pakistan Air Force shoots down two Indian fighter jets: two pilots arrested

In response to the IAF strike, Prime Minister Imran Khan directed the country’s armed forces and citizens to “remain prepared for all eventualities”.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
 
 

Tags:


 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

No, a Pakistani fighter jet was not shot down by India

February 27, 2019 2:35 pm

Pakistan Air Force shoots down two Indian fighter jets: two pilots arrested

February 27, 2019 2:00 pm

Airports across the country shut down as Pakistani airspace closes

February 27, 2019 1:59 pm

Watch: Pilot captured by Pakistan Air Force confirms he is from India

February 27, 2019 1:32 pm

War has never been the solution: ISPR chief says Pakistan wants peace with India

February 27, 2019 1:18 pm

We will never compromise on Pakistan’s national security: Shehryar Afridi

February 27, 2019 12:24 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must watch

 

Opinion

Amber Shamsi
Mahim Maher
Amber Shamsi
 

Most read

 

In the news

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.