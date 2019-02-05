Load Wedding wins best movie award at Rajasthan International Film Festival

Load Wedding has won special viewer’s choice award for the best international feature film at the Rajasthan International Film Festival 2019.

The event was held from January 19 to January 23.

The movie, starring Fahad Mustafa and Mehwish Hayat, was an all-out entertainer and shed light on important issues such as dowry. It has been directed by Nabeel Qureshi and produced by Fiza Ali Meerza.

The movie did well at the box office and has been making waves across the border. It was nominated in the best movie category at the Jaipur Film Festival too.

