LahoreEat: Foodies have their day out as festival enters its second day

Lahore’s Race Course Park transformed into a foodie wonderland for three days of eating, drinking and entertainment.
People from across Lahore attended the second day of the annual Lahore Eat Festival Saturday.
The three-day food festival is being held at the Race Course Park.
From the most creative and talented chefs to the street vendors, the Lahore Eat is a festival which celebrates the full diversity of food that this city has to offer.
Tomorrow (Sunday) is the last day of the food festival.
