#LahoreEat: Foodies have their day out as festival enters its second day

February 9, 2019




Lahore’s Race Course Park transformed into a foodie wonderland for three days of eating, drinking and entertainment.

People from across Lahore attended the second day of the annual Lahore Eat Festival Saturday.

The three-day food festival is being held at the Race Course Park.

From the most creative and talented chefs to the street vendors, the Lahore Eat is a festival which celebrates the full diversity of food that this city has to offer.

Tomorrow (Sunday) is the last day of the food festival.

