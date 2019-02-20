Lady Gaga and Christian Carino call off their engagement

February 20, 2019

Photo: People

Lady Gaga and Christian Carino have reportedly ended their engagement, after confirming in October 2018 that they were getting married.

“It just didn’t work out. Relationships sometimes end,” a source told People magazine, revealing that the two split “a bit ago.” “There’s no long dramatic story.”

Speculation about their split began when eagle-eyed fans noticed that Gaga was not wearing her engagement ring at the Grammy Awards on Febuary 10. Gaga also did not thank Carino in her acceptance speech after her song Shallow won the best pop duo or group performance prize.

Gaga and Carino began dating in 2017, with the stars finally confirming their engagement while attending the 25th Annual ELLE Women in Hollywood event in Los Angeles last October.

The singer-actress also thanked her “fiancé Christian” during an emotional speech at the ceremony after the star was honoured, E!News reported.

The singer was previously engaged to Chicago Fire actor Taylor Kinney, but they split in 2016 after a five-year romance.

